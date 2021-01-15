Snickers, Mars chocolate fans has a bad news; company has made a new decision… Read more!!!

Kids and adults love chocolate very much. Age is not a factor. But for chocolate lovers, the snickers, twix, and Mars chocolate manufacturing company are bringing bad news. The price of a chocolate bar below 100 calories has been increased.

The new chocolate bar is fifty percent smaller than the standard bar but there is no change in price. Small chocolates should be priced the same as standard chocolates. With that, a packet of ten chocolates of 21 grams sells for the same price as a packet of nine standard bars of 33.8 grams.

The new decision has shocked chocolate fans in the UK. Fans are worried that the company, which has the same price as the standard bar for the smaller bar, will soon withdraw the larger bars.