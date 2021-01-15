Bhavanam Foundation Kerala’s Janani apartments complete building its first tower!!!!

The first tower of ‘Janani Apartments’ constructed by Bhavanam Foundation Kerala (BFK), a state government venture under the labour and skills department at Ponjasserry in Perumbavoor, is now ready and would open for sale once the guidelines for allocations are decided and open calls are made.

The apartment has everything a person would look forward to including a clubhouse, gym, diesel generator back-up, parking facility, and systems for effective waste management. But the per square feet price would be almost half the present market rate in Kochi.

The complex would have a total of four towers when completed and each of the apartments would be 2BHK with 715 sq feet each and will mostly be priced around Rs 21 lakh. This project is kept forward for the benefit of low-income workers in the district who are not beneficiaries of other government housing schemes and satisfy stringent criteria.

Tower 1, completed at a cost of Rs 16 crore, has 74 units. Once all the 4 towers are completed as planned, the complex which spreads across 2,56,000 sq ft would have 296 apartments. The project is expected to cost Rs 64 crore.