Covid; Violation of these rules in Dubai carries heavy fines…. Know more!!!

DUBAI: Dubai authorities have imposed more restrictions in the wake of rising Covid spread rates. The Dubai Media Office has issued new directives tightening restrictions. Although access to public spaces is permitted, it is recommended that strict codes of conduct be followed. Authorities also decided to impose heavy fines on violators.

Strict instructions have been issued to prevent people from gathering in places like pubs and bars. The mask should be worn all the time and hands should be disinfected frequently. Those going to hotels, bars, pubs, etc. must first book a seat and leave. If seats are not vacant on arrival, wait outside or in vehicles. Enter only when the seat is vacant. A large table can only hold a maximum of six people. There should be a distance of two meters between the tables. Care should be taken not to sit face to face as much as possible. The Ministry of Health also suggested that the mask should be removed only after sitting.

A fine of 50,000 dirhams will be imposed on those who violate the code of conduct. A fine of 15,000 dirhams will be imposed on those who violate the regulations. This rule applies whether you are indoors or out. No more than 30 people can attend a ceremony, whether at home or in institutions. Large halls and tents can accommodate up to 200 people. The exact social distance must be maintained.

The Dubai Health Authority recommends that the distance between people be one in four square meters. Another suggestion is that ceremonies should not exceed four hours, whether at home or in hotels. The media office said in a statement that those with covid symptoms such as cough and fever must abstain from the rituals. Authorities have also decided to expand the inspection to detect violations.