Exposed!!! Cake cutting with a pistol; 2 arrested after video goes viral

Lucknow: UP police have registered a case after a video of two men cutting a birthday cake with a gun went viral on social media. The strange cake cutting has happened in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh. Police have arrested two people for cutting a cake after a 20-second video went viral on social media. The short video shows a crowd of men and youngsters around what appears to be a birthday cake.

Only in Uttar Pradesh . For cutting a birthday cake with a country made pistol , two men under arrest , says the @hapurpolice . And story slug from colleague in Hapur – ????? ?? ?????? ?? ???? ???? ,?? ????? ?? ??? ?????* ? pic.twitter.com/5aWPgfVZw5 — Alok Pandey (@alok_pandey) January 15, 2021

A young man dressed in a red sweatshirt draws out what appears to be a country-made pistol and proceeds to cut the cake with its front end amid loud cheers and blasting music. The 2 men in the video were later identified and arrested shortly afterwards. Hapur police tweeted that two people have been arrested in connection with the case and the pistol used to cut the cake has been recovered.

Also read: Extreme thunderstorm warning issued in the state….