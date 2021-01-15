Extreme thunderstorm warning issued in the state….

Thiruvananthapuram: The Central Meteorological Department has forecasted isolated thundershowers in the state today and tomorrow. The chance of thunderstorms is high between 2pm and 10pm. The Met Office said there was a possibility of thunderstorms in the hilly region.

Lightnings are dangerous. They also cause great damage to human life and household appliances connected to electrical conductors. Therefore, the public should take precaution from the time they start seeing the cloud. Move into a safe building as soon as you see the first sign of lightning.

If the weather is cloudy from 2pm to 10pm, avoid playing outdoors and on the terrace. Disconnect household appliances. Recommendations have also been made to avoid proximity to electrical equipment.