India’s Coronavirus vaccine overtakes Chinese vaccine

New Delhi: Foreign countries are rushing to buy India’s Covid vaccine by overtaking the Chinese vaccine. Brazil is ready to buy the vaccine from India based on the finding that the vaccine developed by China against Covid is of poor quality. Brazil plans to bring 20 lakh doses of the vaccine to the country with a special flight to Mumbai. As part of this, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro sent a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In Brazil, Covid is facing a severe outbreak. However, the experiments found that the Chinese vaccine has only 50 percent effectiveness. It is against this backdrop that Brazil plans to procure Covishield and Covaxin from India. The flight is expected to arrive in Mumbai this weekend. Brazil plans to send an aircraft with all the latest facilities to store the vaccine, including refrigeration. Brazilian President Bolsonaro has written to Modi urging to provide the vaccine immediately. Brazil has reportedly signed a trade agreement with Serum Institute, a leading pharmaceutical company that manufactures Covishield in India. Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin is another vaccine chosen by Brazil.

