Singer Madonna travels to 5 countries amidst the pandemic!!!!!!

Renowned singer, Madonna has reportedly toured to five countries in three weeks amidst the pandemic. The 62-year-old flew from Los Angeles to London with her backing dancer and boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams.

On Christmas Eve, her son David Banda, daughter Mercy James, and twin children Estere and Stella joined them. She returned to London for a few days before the family flew off again. Her eldest son Rocco, who is UK-based also joined them soon.

They all then traveled to Malawi in late December and had a layover in Aswan, Egypt, followed by a week spent in Malawi where they met President Lazarus Chakwera, met with the locals and visited a hospital that Madonna established.

Their next trip was to Kenya, where they have been on safari. Sources confirm they have all been taking regular Covid-19 tests to make sure they are not infected by the virus. The music icon is believed to have traveled by private jet.