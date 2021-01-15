State government budget: Relief to farmers… Know more!!!

Thiruvananthapuram: The corona era budget of the state government is a relief for farmers. Finance Minister Thomas Isaac has announced an increase in the price of rubber. Procurement prices of paddy and coconut have also been increased. The revised price will come into effect from April 1.

Thomas Isaac has announced that he will increase the support price of rubber to Rs 170. The procurement price of paddy has been increased to Rs 28. The procurement price of coconut has been increased from Rs 27 to Rs 32. In his budget speech, Thomas Isaac sharply criticized the amendments to the agricultural law.

Thomas Isaac said the new agricultural law amendments were carnage that would destroy farmers’ incomes. The central government sees the covid crisis as the time to implement neoliberal reforms. He also blamed the central government for announcing only a weak stimulus package during the covid period