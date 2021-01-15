Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends lower

MUMBAI: The stock market closed lower on selling pressure on the last day of the trading week. The Sensex was down 549.49 points at 49,034.67 and the Nifty was down 161.90 points at 14,433.70. Shares of 1070 companies were gainers and 1897 shares were losers on the BSE. 139 shares unchanged. Global factors are behind the sales pressure.

The tightening of lockdowns in various parts of Europe has affected the market. Tech Mahindra, GAIL, HCLTech, Wipro, and ONGC were the main losers. Other gainers included Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel, UPL, ITC, and Grasim.

All the indices closed with losses. The BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices fell by one percent each.

