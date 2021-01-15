Cyber security; Loknath Behra and Manoj Abraham in the top 100….

Thiruvananthapuram: Chief of Police Loknath Behra and ADGP & Cyber Dome Nodal Officer Manoj Abraham have been included in the top 100 list of cyber security activists in the country. The duo became part of the list of 100 people released by The420, a leading online media outlet reporting cybercrime.

However, Loknath Behra has been included in the list as the person leading the investigation into the activities of the Kerala Police and the cyber domain against children. Manoj Abraham was included in the list considering the excellence of the cyber security activities carried out through the cyber dome. The list includes cyber experts and investigators from across the country.