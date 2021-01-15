Vidya Balan’s glamorous look in Silk Saree; Take a look

When it comes to rock in a saree, no one can defeat Bollywood beauty queen Vidya Balan. The Kahaani actress is a true saree connoisseur. Be it an awards night or a casual party, the Bollywood star always looks classy in the traditional six yards and gives it her own elegant twist. Vidya plays a big role in making the sari a signature outfit among Bollywood stars. The actress arrived at a wedding ceremony in Mumbai wearing a Kanchivaram sari.

She wore a black silk saree with many different block prints and patterns. Paired with a purple blouse. The sari was designed by Muhurth Designs. The price of this sari is Rs 25,000. She also used traditional style gold earrings and bracelets as her accessories to enhance her look. Bun hairstyles and nude lipsticks complete the look.

