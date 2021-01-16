BJP MP and Trinamool MLA were among the first politicians to be vaccinated

New Delhi: BJP leader Mahesh Sharma has become one of the first MPs in India to be vaccinated against Covid infection. He is an MP from Gautam Buddh Nagar in Uttar Pradesh. Sharma, who is also a doctor, was admitted to a hospital in Sector 27, Noida at around 11 am. The 61-year-old former Union minister was hospitalized for 30 minutes after the injection.

“The beginning of the end for COVID-19 has started today with Prime Minister Narendra Modi launching the world’s largest vaccination campaign. As a doctor, I have also got vaccinated for coronavirus. I am feeling absolutely fine. The vaccine is completely safe and all of you should get vaccinated,” Dr. Sharma tweeted in Hindi. The vaccine is completely safe. Rabindranath Chatterjee, a Trinamool Congress MLA in West Bengal’s Katwa in Purba Bardhaman district, was also vaccinated being part of a patients’ welfare committee, authorities said.

