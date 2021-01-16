Covid cases spike in China; Restrictions tightened!!!

China says it is now treating more than 1,000 people for COVID-19 as numbers of cases continue to surge in the country’s north.

China’s National Health Commission on Friday said 1,001 patients were under treatment for the disease. Out of these 26 of them are in serious condition, and 144 total new cases had been recorded over the past 24 hours.

Nine cases were thought to have come from outside the country, while local transmissions also happened in the southern Guangxi region and the northern province of Shaanxi, proving the virus’ ability to travel the vast country of 1.4 billion people in spite of quarantines, travel restrictions, and electronic monitoring of citizens.

Hebei has begun constructing a new quarantine center even though there have been no reports of hospital bed shortages. This hints that they are anticipating new possible cases.

A huge number of cases has been reported in Shijiazhuang province since the new year and has been put under virtual lockdown along with the cities of Xingtai and Langfang. This largely restricted more than 20 million people to their homes for days.

As a whole China has reported 87,988 cases with 4,635 deaths.