Make in India: 1000 km on a single charge, Tata’s electric cars to hit the market soon….

Tata Motors is the biggest name in the race for the launch of electric cars. According to reports, Tata’s electric car comes with a 10-year warranty and a range of up to 1,000 km on a single charge. Tata Motors is launching its most powerful car, the Altroz ??EV. In addition, there are plans to bring in the HBX EV.

Both the models are based on Tata’s Ziptron technology. Their launch date has not been decided yet. However, it will hit the market in the first months of 2021. Speaking of the Altroz ??EV, the IP67 will provide a dustproof battery. As a result, it offers a range of 312 km on a single charge. The estimated price of the Altroz ??EV can range from Rs 12 lakh to Rs 15 lakh.