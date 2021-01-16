“Never before”; Indians have been assigned key positions in Biden-Harris cabinet

US President-elect Joe Biden who will be investiture as the 46th US President on January 2, has existed up to his vow to make the most distinct Cabinet in US chronicle. There is a depiction of Black, Hispanic, Native American, LGBT organizations in Biden’s 15 secretary-level Cabinet positions. His Racing partner for the residential Election 2020 was Kamala Harris – half Black, half Indian – accomplishing the appeal for a person of Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) group origin. There are also proposals for Latina representation and a Black Attorney General.

“My government has no higher responsibility than reconstructing trust in American power. Our White House Counsel’s Office will be created upon a base of honor and justice. This fitted and crisis-tested legal organization will guarantee that this government is liable and always acts in aid of the American people,” said Biden. After the election results were announced in November 2020, Joe Biden had defined over 20 Indian-Americans to his agency analysis teams (ARTs). Now, as he prepares up to consider office, Biden’s cabinet has 17 Indian -origin surfaces.

1. Neera Tanden will be overseeing the budget for various federal agencies as Director of the White House Office of Management and Budget.

2. Dr. Vivek Murthy is named as the US Surgeon General

3. Vanita Gupta, Associate Attorney General. An alumnus of New York University School of Law.

4. Aisha Shah, White House Office of Digital Strategy

5. Gautam Raghavan, Deputy Director in Office of Presidential Personnel. Born in India and raised in Seattle.

6. Bharat Ramamurti, Deputy Director of National Economic Council. A resident of Boston, he is a distinguished alumnus of Harvard College and Yale School of Law.

7. Vinay Reddy, Director of Speechwriting. He was raised in Dayton, Ohio.

8. Tarun Chhabra from Tennessee will be sworn in as Senior Director for Technology and National Security. An eminent alumnus of Oxford University, Harvard University, and Stanford University.

9. Sumona Guha from Maryland will be serving as Senior Director for South Asia at the National Security Council.

10. Sabrina Singh will serve as a Deputy Press Secretary

11. Vedant Patel will be an Assistant Press Secretary. Gujarat was born and California-based.

12. Shanthi Kalathil, Coordinator for Democracy and Human Rights. An Indian-origin Californian, Shanthi graduated from UC Berkeley and the London School of Economics. 13.Ali Zaidi, Deputy National Climate Advisor 14.Rohini Kosoglu, Domestic Policy Advisor to the Vice President 15.Mala Adiga, Policy Director to Dr. Jill Biden (First Lady) 16. Neha Gupta, Associate Counsel 17. Reema Shah, Deputy Associate Counsel

Ethnicity-wise, Vice-President-Elect, Kamala Harris, is of part Jamaican and part-Indian family. Assistant Press Secretary: Vedant Patel was born in Gujarat and raised in California, Patel is a graduate of the University of California-Riverside and the University of Florida.

Neha Gupta, (a graduate of Harvard College and Stanford Law School) an attorney in the Office of the General Counsel for the Biden-Harris Transition has been selected to work as Associate Counsel, while Reema Shah (a graduate of Harvard College, Cambridge University, and Yale Law School), who served on the debate preparation team on the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris Campaign was named as the Deputy Associate Counsel.

Biden is all determined to assume office as recorded on January 20, and the image of the Indian-American community in the administration has grasped the spotlight.