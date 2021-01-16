Operation Screen: Inspection by the Motor Vehicles Department starts tomorrow

Thiruvananthapuram: The operation screen in the state will starts tomorrow. Operation Screen is a statewide inspection by the Department of Motor Vehicles starting tomorrow. Operation screen is for taking action against vehicles that have not removed the cooling paper and curtains.

Cooling paper and curtains in vehicles will be seized from tomorrow. The Transport Commissioner has directed the Department of Motor Vehicles to start state-wide inspections from tomorrow. The order issued by the Transport Commissioner said that cars with the cooling film on the glass and vehicles with window curtains should be blacklisted.

