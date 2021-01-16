BevQ app dropped; You can now buy liquor without booking

Thiruvananthapuram: Liquor can now be purchased in the state without booking on the BevQ app. An order has been issued exempting the BevQ app implemented by the Beverages Corporation for purchasing liquor. Earlier, the Excise Department had said that the BevQ app had lost its relevance as the bars started operating.

The Beverage Corporation had also asked the government to eliminate the token system. This was followed by the order for canceling the app. The excise order was issued by the secretary of the tax department. There were also reports that BevQ App ignored the warning that the Beverages Corporation would incur losses. Virtual queue booking criteria have been developed by the Excise and Beverages authorities.

