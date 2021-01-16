This is history, India with its head held high; The vaccine was first received by a cleaning worker in Delhi….

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Covid vaccination drive in the country through a video conference. Manish Kumar, one of the cleaners in Delhi, was the first person in the country to receive the vaccine. Vaccination was carried out at AIIMS.

The vaccination was conducted in the presence of Union Health Minister Harsha Vardhan. AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria also received the vaccine. The Prime Minister claimed that this was an example of India’s potential and talent.

#WATCH | Manish Kumar, a sanitation worker, becomes the first person to receive COVID-19 vaccine jab at AIIMS, Delhi in presence of Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan. pic.twitter.com/6GKqlQM07d — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2021

The Prime Minister said that even if the vaccine is accepted, corona precautions should be taken. Vaccine immunity is achieved only after receiving both doses of the vaccine. Today, about three lakh health workers are being vaccinated. Two doses should be taken at 28-day intervals.

India is a model for the world. It usually takes years to develop a vaccine. But in such a short time, not one but two ‘Made in India’ vaccines were ready.