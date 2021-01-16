“Tremendous Relief”; Health Minister Harsha Vardhan said on the 1st day of vaccination

New Delhi: Health Minister Dr. Harsha Vardhan has said that the Covid vaccination has brought great relief to the nationwide Covid vaccine. The minister was responding on Saturday, the first day of the nationwide distribution of the Covid vaccine. The minister was present when sanitation worker Manish Kumar received the first Covid vaccine. At the All India Institute, the vaccine was described as “immortal” at the first dose of the vaccine.

“The vaccines have been presented before the country like ‘sanjeevani’ in the fight against COVID-19. The fight was gradually heading towards victory… but now it seems almost definite that the step towards victory will be taken quickly,” Dr. Vardhan told reporters at a press briefing. “We received success to an extent in our fight against COVID-19 in the past year. Data from the last three or four months (shows) we’re gradually heading to victory against COVID,” he added.

