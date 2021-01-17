Case registered against a prominent actor for slapping a passenger on the highway

Filmmaker and actor Mahesh Manjrekar have been booked for assaulting a highway passenger whose car had hit Manjrekar’s car from behind on Pune Solapur Highway near Yawat town on Friday night. The complainant is Kailas Satpute. The non-cognizable offence was registered on Saturday at Yawat police station under Pune rural jurisdiction, based on a complaint filed by a man.

Inspector Bhausaheb Patil of Yawat police station said, “The incident took place on Friday night, on Pune Solapur highway. Near Yawat, Manjrekar’s car was hit by the complainant’s car. The incident was followed by a heated argument between them. The complainant Satpute has claimed that he was slapped and abused by Manjrekar. We have registered a non-cognizable offense.”

Also read: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the ‘most popular leader’: Survey results out