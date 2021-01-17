Covid-19 Updates: Recovery rate improves in India

The recovery rate has improved in India. This was informed by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The recovery rate has reached at 96.58%. The Covid-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.44%.

15,144 new coronavirus cases were reported in the country in the last 24 hours. Thus the overall infection tally has climbed to 1,05,57,985. 181 new deaths were also reported. Thus the death toll has climbed to 1,52,274. The total recoveries has reached at 1,01,96,885.

Also Read; 3432 new coronavirus cases reported in UAE

At present there are 2,08,826 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country. This constitute 1.98% of the total caseload. With 68,633 active cases, Kerala is the worst affected state by Coronavirus in India currently. It is followed by Maharashtra, where there are 53,163 active COVID-19 cases

India Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 18,65,44,868 samples were tested for COVID-19 till January 16, of which 7,79,377 samples were tested yesterday.