District administration imposed Section 144 of CrPC in city

Prohibitory order under the Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in Bhopal. The district administration has imposed the prohibitory order in the capital city of Madhya Pradesh to prevent communal clash over a property dispute. The prohibitory order were imposed in Hanuman Ganj, Teela Jamalpura and Gautam Nagar police stations in Bhopal.

“Two families belonging to different communities were fighting a case over a property dispute for years. The verdict of the court is expected to be pronounced today and it is most likely to favour one community. So, to avoid any form of clash, we have imposed restrictions under Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in Hanuman Ganj, Teela Jamalpura and Gautam Nagar areas in Bhopal”, said Avinash Lavania, District Collector of Bhopal .