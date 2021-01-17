DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

Earthquake of 4.1 magnitude hits

Jan 17, 2021, 07:16 am IST

An earthquake measuring 4.1 magnitude on the Richter Scale was felt in Jammu and Kashmir.  This was informed by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). The earthquake was reported at 10.01 pm on Saturday. The epicentre of the earthquake was at a depth of 93 km east of Katra.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 16-01-2021, 22:01:04 IST, Lat: 33.03 & Long: 75.93, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 93km E of Katra, Jammu and Kashmir,” tweeted National Centre for Seismology.

No causality or damage to property was reported due to the earthquake. Earlier on January 11, an earthquake of magnitude 5.1 had struck Kishwer district in Jammu and Kashmir.

