No side effects so far; 4th day of Covid vaccination-Health Minister

Thiruvananthapuram: The preparations for the Covid vaccination centers in the state have been completed. On the first day, 8062 health workers received the Covid vaccination. No side effects have been reported so far, health Minister K. K. Shailaja informed. Health workers, including the director of the health department, the director of health education, the director of the Malabar Cancer Center, and heart surgeons, took the vaccine to allay concerns about the vaccine. Following the success of the first day, the state has decided to continue vaccination in the same manner.

The covid vaccine is administered on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays in the state. The minister said Wednesday was a day for children to be vaccinated so that it would not be disrupted. It is planned to vaccinate 100 people each in 133 centers in the coming days. New centers will be started under the supervision of the districts as the vaccination of those registered in some small centers has been completed. Vaccination centers will be set up at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College from Monday and at Thiruvananthapuram General Hospital from Tuesday.

