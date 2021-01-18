Kerala sets the floor for India’s first Labour Movement museum.

The country’s debut Labour Movement Museum, portraying the history of the world labour movement, would be launched in Kerala’s houseboat tourism center, Alappuzha. The museum will highlight a huge storehouse of documents and exhibits that formed the labour movements across the continents and affected Alappuzha, the crib of the labour movement in the country, in particular, and Kerala in general, the state Tourism department said on Sunday.

Located adjacent to the Port and Coir museums showcasing the town’s rich maritime legacy, the Labour Movement Museum, the first such window in the country, built on the class struggle and vivacious fight of workers, is part of a larger project that will also be of tourist interest, it said in a release. The museum would be launched as part of the LDF government’s second 100-day program. The New Model Cooperative Society Limited, earlier run by the Bombay Company, has been transformed into the Labour Movement Museum.

It will showcase pictures, documents, and other exhibits, the growth of the world labour movement, and the history of Kerala’s labour movement, the tourism department said.