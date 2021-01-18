Airbnb Announces Online Festivals!!!

Recently Airbnb announced their latest online experience list starring14 different K-Pop artists and personalities who have chosen their own event and are ready to share their experience with fans online.

This online festival will be a part called ‘Inside K-Pop, where the artist, Stylists, and choreographers will be entertaining fans with a rare look within the world of K-Pop and will share their top tips about what makes a K-Pop artist so successful.

The cost of the ticket is very affordable being only ?21,000 KRW ($19.00 USD). But only 20 people can sign up per experience, so fans will need to be fast in buying the ticket.

Joohoney and I.M MONSTA X‘s will be hosting a mukbang; an eating broadcast featuring the cheap but delicious foods of Korean convenience shops, from ramen and triangle kimbap to sausages and ice cream.

Jamie, the singer, will be showing off her change her bare face into one perfect for any season, with her makeup and skincare routine tips.