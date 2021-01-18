A video of a Bengal tiger pulling on the tourist car bumper goes viral. Know what happened later

A video of the Bengal tiger pulling on the tourist car bumper has gone viral on social media. The incident took place in Bannerghatta National Park in Bengaluru, Karnataka. The Bengal Tiger bites and tried to pull the rear bumper of the safari vehicle. In the video, a Bengal tiger is moving towards the tourist vehicle and attempting to pull it from behind.

Tiger pulling tourist vehicle in Bannerghatta park , Bengaluru

?

Recieved on whatsapp pic.twitter.com/TfH8mAiN2b — Mona Patel (@MonaPatelT) January 15, 2021

Those inside the safari vehicle were horrified by the action of the Bengal tiger. It is also clear from the video that the car was moving by biting on the rear bumper of the car. The scene was captured on camera by people in other nearby safari vehicles. The tiger was caught on the detached rear bumper. The other occupants of the vehicle tried to run away, but the tiger did not back down. Meanwhile, another tiger is seen coming to the spot.

Also read: A relief for osteoarthritis patients. Emirati teenager creates ‘Exosuit’ to ease pain.