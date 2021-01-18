Biden administration favors Indian-Americans!!!

US President-elect Joe Biden has chosen at least 20 Indian-Americans, including 13 women, to key positions in his incoming government. This is a record for the community that creates 1% of America’s population. Out of these, 17 of them would be part of his administration in the White House complex.

Topping the list are Neera Tanden, who’s been chosen as the Director of Management and Budget, and Vivek Murthy who is nominated as US Surgeon General. For the first time, two Indian-Americans trace their origins to Kashmir. They are Aisha Shah (Partnership Manager at the White House Office of Digital Strategy) and Sameera Fazili (Deputy Director at the US National Economic Council in the White House). Vedant Patel, Assistant Press Secretary to the President, will be only the third-ever Indian American to be part of the White House press shop.

Biden will be sworn in as the 46th US President on Wednesday.