Famous climber, Sergio Mingote dies during his expedition to summit Pakistan’s K2.

Famous Spanish climber, Sergio Mingote, died while climbing K2, the world’s second-highest peak, of Pakistan. Mingote was a member of the expedition to top the “savage mountain” during the winter. He fell, around 800 meters, into a crevasse, while returning to base camp after the expedition.

The 8,611-metre-high K2 is located in northern Pakistan, near the border with China.

The accident took place around the time the climbers made history with a successful winter attempt of K2’s summit. Two teams had already reached back in the night while the remaining were on their way.

More than 50 mountaineers from all over the world were in the international expeditions attempting the climbing this winter.

K2 is considered a more challenging climb than the world’s highest peak, Mount Everest. In August 2008, 11 climbers were killed by an avalanche on K2, one of the worst tragedies in climbing history. Still, Northern Pakistan is an attraction for mountaineers and is home to some of the tallest mountains in the world, including K2 and Nanga Parbat, also known as the “killer mountain.

An army helicopter reached the base camp to bring back the body of the mountaineer. The body has been taken to Islamabad.