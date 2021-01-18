‘If Mamata is not defeated by half a lakh votes, I will quit politics’; Suvendu Adhikari with challenge….

Suvendu Adhikari joins BJP after challenging Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to resign from Trinamool Congress. However, Suvendu said that if the party contests in Nandigram itself, it will defeat Mamata by 50,000 votes or he will quit politics.

Suvendu alleged that the Trinamool Congress was no longer a political party but a company. He also said that Mamata Banerjee and her son-in-law Abhishek would decide on the BJP’s candidates only after discussions. They are playing with the feelings of the people of Nandigram. However, it will not work this time. The people will drag their party democratically into the Bay of Bengal.