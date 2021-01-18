India Meteorological Department predicts light rainfall

The weather forecasting agency in India, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted light rainfall will occur in several parts of Delhi. The IMD also forecasted that the cold wave condition will continue in north India. Delhi’s minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to settle around 8° and 17°C.

IMD stated that dense to very dense fog observed over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh and moderate to dense fog over Delhi, north-west Rajasthan, north-west Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Assam, and Meghalaya on January 18.