Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends lower

Sensex, Nifty ends lower today. The Sensex was down by 470.40 points at 48,564.27 and the Nifty was down by 152.40 points at 14,281.30. Shares of 2074 companies were down and 900 shares were up on the BSE. 144 shares remained unchanged.

Major gainers were UPL, Reliance, Titan Company, HDFC Bank, and ITC. Tata Steel, Tata Motors, ONGC, Hindalco, and Sun Pharma were among the losers. All the BHG indices lost ground. The metal index fell 4 percent. The vehicle, public sector bank, and pharma indices lost 2% each. The BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices lost 2% each.

