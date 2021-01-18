Stones and bottles hurled at the BJP roadshow in Kolkata

Kolkata: Stones and bottles were hurled at the BJP roadshow in Kolkata. The BJP held a roadshow in Kolkata shortly after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s rally in Nandigram. Bottles fell from the top of buildings towards the roadshow. According to national media reports, some Trinamool Congress flag bearers took to the stage with go-back calls against BJP workers. The news agency has released footage of the stone being hurled at the roadshow.

The roadshow was led by Union minister Debasree Chaudhuri, state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh, and Suvendu Adhikari, who recently joined the BJP from Trinamool. An official later said that the roadshow was held after obtaining permission from the police. Police had set up heavy security near the CM’s residence in South Kolkata to prevent any clashes. The BJP’s transformational journey ahead of the Assembly elections took place in Kolkata today. West Bengal will go to the polls in April-May.

