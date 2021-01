Ayodhya: Congress leader Digvijay Singh has contributed to the construction of the Ram temple. Digvijay Singh donated Rs 1,11,111 lakh along with a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In his letter to the Prime Minister, he said that there were three communal issues in Madhya Pradesh regarding the acceptance of donations for the construction of temples and that the acceptance of donations for the construction of temples should be in a friendly atmosphere.