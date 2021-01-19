Bill Gates titled also as ‘America’s biggest farmland owner’!!!!!!!!

Reports from San Francisco states that the Microsoft founder and humanitarian Bill Gates holds the biggest part of private farmland in the US across 18 states. Bill and Melinda Gates gathered 242,000 acres of land in the US, with the largest holdings in Louisiana (69,071 acres), Arkansas (47,927 acres), and Nebraska (20,588 acres). Bill Gates also owns a share in more than 24,800 acres of transitional land outside of Phoenix.

Research showed that the lands across the US are held by Cascade Investment LLC, Gates’ private investment vehicle. According to reports, a 14,500-acre belt of choice Eastern Washington farmland in the Horse Heaven Hills in Benton County has just exchanged hands for almost $171 million – part of Gates’ holdings.

It is not evident why Gates has funded so heavily in farmland, but it could be related to climate change. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation launched a new nonprofit group a year ago, centered on helping small-scale farmers in developing countries with the tools and modifications they’ll need to deal with the effects of climate change.

Bill Gates is currently at the third spot on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index with a net worth of $132 billion when considering land holdings in total.