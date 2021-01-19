“BJP is more dangerous than Maoists”: Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said that the BJP is more dangerous than the Maoists. Mamata Banerjee was addressing a rally in Purulia. “Those who want to join the BJP can leave, but we will not bow our heads before the saffron party,” she said, referring to leaders who left the Trinamool Congress and joined the BJP. “You all voted for the BJP in Lok Sabha elections, but does your MP visit you? Have they given you anything? They will make false promises before election and once it’s over, they will flee,” said Mamata Banerjee.

“In Bengal, the BJP is more in media than on the field. The party is using IT to scare and intimidate the Opposition. They have created WhatsApp groups to spread fake news. The BJP is far more dangerous than the Maoists. They came and insulted Birsa Munda. They say Bangal, but they are Kangal for votes,” Mamata Banerjee said while launching a scathing attack at the BJP.

