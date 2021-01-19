The Union Ministry of Health has said that the vaccination process in Kerala is not going fast

The Union Ministry of Health observes that the vaccination process in Kerala is progressing at a very slow pace. Kerala’s response in this regard is that the fear of vaccine is the reason why the vaccination process is slow in the state.

The Central Government is reviewing the situation on a daily basis after the start of the distribution of Covid vaccine in the country. Meetings are by video conference. The Union Health Ministry has said that the vaccination drive in the state is not progressing fast enough as of yesterday. The Union Ministry of Health in the state has expressed dissatisfaction with the slow pace of vaccination process.

The Central Government has directed the State to expedite the vaccination process. Vaccination rates for priority groups are less than 25% in the state. In this context, the Union Ministry of Health has directed Kerala to take further steps, including campaigns, to instill confidence in vaccination. Apart from Kerala, the central government has said that vaccination is not progressing fast in Tamil Nadu, Punjab and Chhattisgarh.