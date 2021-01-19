Central Government writes to WhatsApp CEO to withdrew its new privacy policy

New Delhi: Central Government writes to WhatsApp, asks it to withdraw the new privacy policy. India has asked WhatsApp to reverse its recent change in the privacy policy. The Union Ministry of Electronics said in a letter to WhatsApp CEO Will Cathcart that such unilateral changes were unacceptable. India has the highest number of WhatsApp users globally. India is one of WhatsApp’s largest service markets. The privacy of Indians must be respected. According to the letter, the recent change in the company’s privacy policy has raised serious concerns about the right of the Indian citizen to self-determination.

“With this, any meaningful distinction between WhatsApp and Facebook companies will cease to exist. Given the huge user base of WhatsApp and Facebook in India, the consolidation of this sensitive information also exposes a very large segment of Indian citizens to greater security risks and vulnerabilities creating a honeypot of information,” a person familiar with the matter said, citing the contents of the letter to the WhatsApp chief.

