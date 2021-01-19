Russia’s EpiVacCorona vaccine is reportedly 100 percent effective

Moscow: EpiVacCorona, a Covid vaccine developed by Russia, is claimed to be 100% effective. This was reported by Sputnik News quoting official sources. This is the second vaccine approved by Russia. The vaccine was developed by the State Research Center for Virology and Biotechnology.

The mass trials of EpiVacCorona has begun in Russia in November. The peptide-based vaccine is the second to be licensed for use in Russia. Researchers claim that the Sputnik 5 vaccine, developed by Russia, is 92 percent effective against Covid. In a tweet, Sputnik V said: “As Indian regulator recommends for approval full-dose regimen of AstraZeneca’s vaccine with the efficacy of 62.1 percent based on phase 3 clinical data. Sputnik V is working on clinical trials with AZ to increase the efficacy of AZ vaccine to over 90 percent”.

