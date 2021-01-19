Asaduddin Owaisi says Chinese troops have encroached on Indian land

New Delhi: AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi has said that the Chinese army has encroached on Indian land and carried out construction work. The Owaisi claimed that what China was doing was not temporary construction. Chinese troops continue to occupy Indian lands in Arunachal Pradesh, Ladakh, and Sikkim. The map of Arunachal Pradesh shows that the Chinese army is carrying out permanent construction. Owaisi also asked why the Prime Minister was silent when Indian land was being handed over to China.

The Owaisi had come out with similar allegations the other day as well. The Owaisi alleged that China had built a village on the Arunachal border. He accused Modi of not revealing the total land under Chinese possession and making no effort to avenge the martyrdom of the 21 soldiers killed in the Galwan Valley. The AIMIM supremo has been claiming that the People’s Liberation Army has occupied 1000 sq. km. of Indian territory. The Prime Minister made “no demands on China to return our land and did not make a military effort to take back control from China. He did not even make efforts to avenge the deaths of our brave soldiers killed by China,” Owaisi said.

