Attempt to convert Hindu temple into a church with Christian symbols; Pictures out

Vellore: An attempt was made to convert a Hindu temple in Tamil Nadu’s Vellore district into a church with Christian symbols. About 250 Hindu families live in the village around the old Mariamman Temple. On the day of Makara Pongal, the attackers turned off the street lights and painted a cross on the walls and floors of the temple. The cross is painted on electric poles and on the bridge near the temple.

The temple was attacked in July and November 2020 as well. The villagers had then informed the police that Baskar, a local, was behind the incident. According to a complaint lodged by the villagers with the police, Baskar was also involved in the incident. The villagers further alleged that Baskar abused them using vulgar words as they confronted him on the matter. They said that Baskar threatened them by saying they cannot do anything to him as he is backed by five people.

