Supreme Court dismisses the review petitions against Aadhar

New Delhi: The Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court has rejected the review petitions against Aadhar. The four judges of the Constitutional Bench ruled that the petition should not be considered further, Justice DY Chandrachud disagreed, asking that the case be referred to a wider bench. The top court passed the order with a 4:1 majority.

“We have perused the review petitions as well as the grounds in support thereof,” the court order said. “In our opinion, no case for review of judgment and order dated 26.09.2018 is made out. We hasten to add that change in the law or subsequent decision/judgment of a coordinate or larger bench by itself cannot be regarded as a ground for review.” Justices AM Khanwilkar, S Abdul Nazeer, BR Gavai, and DY Chandrachud ruled that the case did not need to be reconsidered. In this case, it is appropriate to leave it to the broad bench to hear detailed arguments, examine the meaning of all the arguments and make a final decision.

Also read: Blast in a multi-storey building in Madrid; Two killed and several injured