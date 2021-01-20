Bollywood actress Mouni Roy is all set to tie the knot

Bollywood actress Mouni Roy is reportedly getting married soon. Mouni Roy to tie the knot with a Dubai-based banker Suraj Nambiar. According to national media reports, the couple has been in love for a long time and will be getting married soon. Mouni Roy made her acting debut in television serials. Mouni gained fame through Balaji Productions’ ‘Nagin’ series. Mauni has played the lead roles in films such as Gold and Romeo Akbar Walter.

In 2019, Mouni Roy has debunked her dating reports with Suraj Nambiar. She had said that she wanted to focus on her career and was yet to find the right man for herself. “People who matter know I’m single and it’s not about the shortage of time because you can compartmentalize your life. But I need to meet the right person, I can’t just pick someone and start dating. At the moment I’m grateful for this window (movies) that has opened in my life. I don’t think I should throw it away by not giving my 100 percent to it,” Mouni had said.

