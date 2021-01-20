Congress MLA passed away

Senior Congress leader and MLA from Vallabhnagar constituency of Udaipur in Rajasthan , Gajendra Singh Shaktawat passed away. Gajendra Singh Shaktawat was suffering from liver infection and was tested positive for coronavirus infection. He breathed his last at a private hospital in Delhi. He was aged 48. He is survived by his wife, son and two daughters.

Shaktawat is the third Congress and fourth sitting MLA in Rajasthan to have died in the recent past. Congress MLAs Master Bhanwar Lal Meghwal (Sujangarh in Churu), Kailash Trivedi (Sahara in Bhilwara) and BJP MLA Kiran Maheshwari (Rajsamand) are the others who died recently.