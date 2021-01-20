Covid-19 Update: Recovery rate improves to 96.7% in India

The recovery rate has improved and reached at 96.7% in India. The fatality rate is firm at 1.44%. This was updated by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Meanwhile, 13,823 new coronavirus cases along with 162 new deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours. Thus the overall infection tally surged to 1,05,95,660. The total recoveries mounted to 1,02,45,741. The death toll has reached at 1,52,718. There are 1,97,201 active coronavirus infections in the country. This comprises 1.86% of the total caseload.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 18,85,66,947 samples have been tested till January 19, with 7,64,120 samples being tested on Tuesday.

Out of the total 1,52,718 deaths in the country, 50,523 deaths were reported from Maharashtra followed by 12,281 from Tamil Nadu, 12,181 from Karnataka, 10,764 from Delhi, 10,074 from West Bengal, 8,584 from Uttar Pradesh and, 7,142 deaths from Andhra Pradesh.