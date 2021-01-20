Four types of viruses that cause dengue have been identified, the DMO warned…

Kollam: The study has identified four types of viruses that cause dengue fever. Kollam District Medical Officer Dr R Sreelatha said that mosquito eradication should be given priority as dengue fever can be dangerous. All conditions for mosquito breeding should be avoided.

Dry day should be observed once a week. Dry days can be observed on Fridays in schools, on Saturdays in offices and on Sundays at home. The risk of disease in Kollam Corporation is higher in areas with unoccupied closed houses. This is due to the increase in mosquitoes in these areas. Excessive use of plastic and tarpaulin and careless handling of water can lead to mosquito breeding. The sources are rubber plantations in the Anchal region.