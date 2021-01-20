Grant wishes; UAE decides to bring happiness to critically ill kids.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has endorsed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Make a Wish Foundation to fulfill the wishes of children with critical illnesses. The agreement was made with the idea to bring happiness to children aged three to 18 years recovering at MoHAP’s hospitals.

The MoU was signed by Dr. Youssif Al Serkal, Director-General of the Emirates Health Services Corporation, and Hani Al Zubaidi, CEO, Make a Wish Foundation.

Al Serkal said the ministry will give the Make a Wish Foundation with the whereabouts of the eligible children.

“The ministry is keen to join forces with various institutions that can help enhance children’s health services to alleviate their suffering and provide them with appropriate and high-quality treatment,” said the official.