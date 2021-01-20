“ If you ask for Bengal, we will rip you off”: TMC leader issues open threat to BJP

A senior leader of ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal has issued an open threat to BJP. Madan Mitra, a former minister and senior leader of TMC has said that will rip off BJP if asked for Bengal.

“Those from BJP listen, ‘doodh maango to kheer denge, agar Bengal maango toh chiir denge’.” (Listen, you people of BJP, if you ask for milk, we will give you kheer, But if you ask for Bengal, we will rip you off),” Mitra said while addressing a party rally in Howrah.

Assembly election in the state will be conducted on April- May this year. The ruling TMC is facing tough competition from BJP which has rose as a major political player in the state.