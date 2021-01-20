Indian squad for England test series announced

Mumbai: The Indian squad for the upcoming matches against England has been announced. Virat Kohli is back as the captain of the Indian team. Ishant Sharma, Hardik Pandya also won a place in the team. The 18-member team was announced by Chetan Sharma, chairman of the selection committee. Shardul Thakur, the star of the series, and Mohammed Siraj, who has finished in the last three Tests, has also been named in the squad. Siraj took 13 wickets in the series. Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma may start the innings against England. Akshar Patel replaces all-rounder Veendra Jadeja in the team.

The new team announced: Virat Kohli (capt), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, R Ashwin, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur.

