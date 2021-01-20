People with allergies should heed the warning from the Serum Institute to receive the Covid vaccine. The pharmaceutical company has now suggested that people with allergies should be careful about receiving the Covishield vaccine.

People who are allergic to the components of the vaccine are also advised not to get vaccinated. In addition, the manufacturers recommend that people who are allergic to the first dose should not inject the second dose. The company has published a list of ingredients in the Covishield vaccine, entitled Information for Recipients.

Contains histidine hydrochloride monohydrate, magnesium chloride hexahydrate, polysorbonate 80, ethanol, sucrose, sodium chloride, disodium editable dehydrate and water. Vaccine recipients should notify health professionals if they are allergic to any medication, food, or other vaccine or any component of the Covishield vaccine. The company also recommends that all health-related information be reported at the time of vaccination.